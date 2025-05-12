China outlines national security goals in ‘new era’

China on Monday rolled out a new national security outline for the "new era," naming "people's security as its ultimate goal," and "political security as the fundamental task."

The national security framework, guided by "national interests," was detailed in a white paper released by the State Council Information Office, according to state-run Xinhua news agency.

"It is also one that serves and promotes high-quality development, supports further expansion of high-level opening up, and operates under the rule of law," said the paper, adding: "China's national security adheres to reform and innovation as the driving force."

The framework, described as a key component of "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era," is divided into six sections, which include the implementation of the Global Security Initiative and the promotion of "common security" around the world.

"The Global Security Initiative highlights the security vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, and brings a global outlook to the holistic approach to national security," the paper noted.

China also emphasized balancing its own security needs with global stability and called for strengthened international security governance.

"China works together with Asia-Pacific countries to uphold regional peace and development," the document said. "These inject reliable stability into a volatile and unstable world."





