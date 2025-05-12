5.5 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE JOLTS CHINAS XIZANG AUTONOMOUS REGION

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck southwest China's Xizang autonomous region early Monday with no casualties reported, said state media.

The epicenter of the quake, which jolted Lhaze county in Xigaze city at 5.11 a.m. local time (2111GMT Sunday), was monitored at 28.91 degrees north latitude and 87.54 degrees east longitude, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

There were also no immediate reports of infrastructure damage as authorities dispatched fire and rescue teams to the epicenter.