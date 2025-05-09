Pakistan downs 48 Indian drones as 5 killed in Kashmir border clashes

At least five more people were killed and 14 injured in firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, with Pakistani security forces shot down 48 more drones in overnight attacks, state-run Pakistan Television reported on Friday.

Five people, including a woman and a boy, were killed and 14 others injured Thursday night during "indiscriminate Indian firing targeted civilian population" along the LoC, the broadcaster reported, citing senior police officials in Kotli and Bagh districts in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

There was no immediate reaction from the Indian side to the latest casualties, as independent verifications amid constant armed clashes between the two countries' armies with heavy weapons are difficult.

The Line of Control (LoC) is a de facto border that divides the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir between India and Pakistan.

According to data shared by Pakistani officials, the number of deaths resulting from India's missile strikes, cross-border firing, and drone attacks has risen to 39 in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir since New Delhi announced "Operation Sindoor" late Tuesday night, claiming to have struck "terrorist infrastructure at nine locations" inside its western neighbor.

Pakistani officials reported 75 injuries.

Israel-made Harop Indian drones have been swarming Pakistani airspace since late Wednesday night, they added.

Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif told parliament in Islamabad that Indian drone attacks were "aimed at detecting locations inside" the country of approximately 250 million people.

"This is the reason why the drones were not intercepted so that our locations are not leaked," he said on Friday. "And when they (drones) were at a safe limit, we shot them down."

At least 16 people were killed along the LoC in Indian-administered Kashmir, according to the Indian Defense Ministry.

Amid ongoing tensions, Kashmir chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq urged India and Pakistan to "urgently de-escalate and not to tread on this dangerous path, which can only lead to destruction."





