Explosions heard, drone wreckage recovered in northeast Pakistan: Report

Pakistani authorities recovered the wreckage of a drone in Chakwal district of Punjab province as three loud explosions were heard amid heightened tensions with neighboring India, local private broadcaster Geo TV reported Thursday.

The drone wreckage was found in the Dhman area of Chakwal, it reported, citing police sources.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

Locals heard at least three explosions near an airport in Punjab province's capital, Lahore.

Pakistan again closed its airspace to all commercial flights Thursday morning, according to the civil aviation authority.

Tensions between the two nuclear neighbors have been running high after India launched strikes on several cities in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, killing 31 people and injuring 57 others.

In retaliation, Pakistan said it shot down five Indian fighter jets and a combat drone.

New Delhi was yet to officially react to Islamabad's statement on the downing of the Indian aircraft, which included three French-made Rafale jets.





