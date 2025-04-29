Volcano in northern Philippines erupts for 2nd day in a row

A volcano in the northern Philippines erupted on Tuesday for the second day in a row.

Mount Bulusan, situated in the Sorsogon province, had a steam-blast eruption after an ash eruption on Monday, reported The Inquirer, citing the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Steam-driven explosions happen when water beneath the ground or on the surface is heated by volcanic activity.

The eruption was reported to be ongoing as of 20.46 pm local time (1246GMT).

The Monday eruption had a bent column rising 4,500 meters (14,763 feet) above the crater.

The volcano's alert level on Monday was raised from zero to one out of five and still remains there.

At least 70,000 residents across multiple towns in Sorsogon were impacted by ash spewed on Monday, with over 100 people requiring evacuation.