Asian leaders extend condolences over death of Pope Francis

A Catholic believer looks at a copy of Pope Francis' autobiography book "Hope" at Myeongdong Cathedral, after the death of Pope Francis was announced by the Vatican, in Seoul, South Korea, April 21, 2025. (REUTERS)

Several Asian nations have offered condolences after Pope Francis died on Monday at the age of 88 after a prolonged illness, the Vatican announced on Monday.

Pakistan's President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered condolences to the Vatican and the entire Catholic community on Francis' death.

The two paid tributes to his services, saying he would be remembered for his efforts in promoting peace, social justice, inter-faith dialogue, and the well-being of the most vulnerable communities worldwide.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is "deeply pained" by the death of the pope.

"In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the World," Modi wrote on X.

"From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope," he added.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake also expressed "deep sorrow" and said on X: "His unwavering commitment to peace, compassion and humanity has left an indelible mark on the world. May his legacy of compassion, justice and interfaith harmony continue to inspire generations to come."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also offered his condolences, saying: "Today, the prayers of more than a billion people -- from all nations and every walk of life -- go with Pope Francis to his rest."

"Pope Francis' love for humanity was powerful and profound. The memory and example of his compassion will long endure," Albanese said on X.

'MAN OF HUMILITY'



New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, for his part, said on X: "I am saddened to hear of the passing of Pope Francis. A man of humility, his legacy includes an unwavering commitment to the vulnerable, to social justice and to interfaith dialogue. My thoughts are with Catholics and all those in New Zealand and around the world who mourn his death."

Francis, the first Latin American pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, suffered a "prolonged asthma-like respiratory crisis" associated with thrombocytopenia, according to a Vatican statement.

Francis was born in Buenos Aires on Dec. 17, 1936, to Italian immigrant parents.

He studied in Argentina and later in Germany before being ordained as a Jesuit priest in 1969.

Over a decade into his papacy, Pope Francis remained a figure of admiration and controversy.

He sought to reform the Vatican's bureaucracy, tackle corruption, and address some of the Church's most pressing challenges.

While he had been hailed for his humility and commitment to social justice, his leadership had also drawn sharp resistance from conservatives within the Church and beyond.























