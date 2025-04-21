1 dead, 11 injured in suspected arson at apartment building in South Korea’s capital

At least one person was killed and 11 injured in a suspected arson attack at a high-rise apartment building in South Korea's capital Monday, local media reported.

The fire broke out at a 21-story apartment building in Seoul, with police suspecting that a man committed arson, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Two of the injured were taken to a hospital after plunging from the building.

The other nine suffered minor injuries, including smoke inhalation and trouble breathing.

Police are tracking down the suspect.

























