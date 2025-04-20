NORTH KOREA SLAMS TRUMPS DECISION TO EASE WEAPONS EXPORTS

North Korea on Sunday slammed US President Donald Trump's recent decision to relax domestic arms export regulations, claiming that it was an effort to "expand wars," according to the state-run news agency.

On April 9, Trump issued an executive that called for a review of regulations on US military equipment exports in an effort to make it easier to sell defense products abroad.

"For the United States, arms sale is not only merely a money-making space to meet monetary desire but also a major means of supporting the realization of aggressive foreign policy, the hegemony-seeking one," the Korean Central News Agency said.

Pyongyang pointed to the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip, accusing the US of providing military equipment to its allies since the start of those conflicts.

According to the news agency, US arms sales have significantly increased in recent years, with the majority of exported weapons ending up in the hands of "war maniacs" in Europe and the Middle East.

"The US measure to ease arms export regulations precisely means the one to expand wars," it said.

KCNA accused Washington of fueling and extending conflicts under the guise of promoting dialogue and negotiations, saying that the impact becomes clear when American lethal weapons are handed over to "proxy" forces engaged in war.









