Japan to discuss car safety standards in Trump tariff talks: Report

Japan plans to address car safety standards for imported vehicles as part of its tariff negotiations with Washington after US President Donald Trump voiced concern over the low number of American cars entering the Japanese market, Nikkei Asia reported on Sunday.

Given the differing safety standards between Japan and the US, Tokyo views the potential relaxation of automobile crash test requirements as a possible bargaining tool in the trade negotiations.

During a meeting at the White House on Wednesday, Trump told Japan's Economic and Fiscal Policy Minister Ryosei Akazawa that American cars are underperforming in the Japanese market. Trump also expressed his desire to eliminate the trade deficit with Japan.

Japan is a signatory to a 1958 UN agreement aimed at establishing unified certification and testing standards for automobiles. While the US participates in discussions related to this agreement, it maintains its own set of standards and allows automakers to carry out their own safety testing.

As a result, American vehicles imported into Japan are generally required to undergo separate Japanese type certification, a process that can take several months. In a report released at the end of March, the Office of the US Trade Representative identified these differing safety standards as a non-tariff barrier to trade.

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Sunday that his government will not include discussions on security in its trade talks with the US, while Trump has called for reducing the US burden in defending Japan.

"I don't think it is appropriate to discuss security and trade together. We should address security issues without linking them to tariffs," Ishiba said, according to Kyodo News.

Currently, a baseline 10% tariff is in effect on Japanese products entering the US, out of the 24% reciprocal tariff imposed.










