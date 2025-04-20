China to launch domestic amphibious firefighting aircraft

China is set to launch its domestically developed large amphibious firefighting aircraft after the AG600 received its type certificate Sunday from the official Civil Aviation Administration, state-run Xinhua News reported.

The AG600 is the world's largest civilian amphibious aircraft by takeoff weight and is China's first large civil special-purpose aircraft designed to meet civil aviation airworthiness regulations.

According to the aircraft developer, the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, the AG600 represents a significant milestone in China's development capabilities within the large special-purpose aircraft sector and the civil aircraft manufacturing industry.

The aircraft was designed to support China's national emergency rescue and disaster prevention and response systems, with the aim of helping safeguard lives and property

Slightly larger than typical single-aisle commercial airliners, the AG600 measures 38.9 meters (127.6 feet) in length, 11.7 mm (38.4 ft) in height, and has a wingspan of 38.8 m (127.2 ft), according to the developer.