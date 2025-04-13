SOUTH KOREAS FORMER PRESIDENT YOON FACES CRIMINAL TRIAL MONDAY ON INSURRECTION CHARGES

The woes of South Korea's former President Yoon Suk Yeol are far from over as he is set Monday to face his first criminal trial on the charge of leading an insurrection, 10 days after he was removed from office for his botched martial law bid in December, Yonhap News reported, citing court officials on Sunday

Yoon must attend the trial as the Seoul Central District Court is set to open the hearing at 10 a.m. local time (0100GMT)

He will be the country's fifth former president to stand criminal trial.

The media will not be allowed to take photographs inside the courtroom before the start of proceedings.

Following the formal process, Yoon must state his name, birthday, occupation and place of residence before the prosecution lays out the charges.

Yoon is expected to deny the charges.

If convicted, he could face a life term in prison or the death penalty.

Cho Sung-hyun, commander of the First Security Group of the Capital Defense Command, and Kim Hyung-ki, head of the First Special Forces Battalion of the Special Warfare Command, will appear as witnesses.









