Houthis group says US conducted 10 airstrikes in Yemen

The Iran-backed Houthi group said Saturday that the US launched 10 airstrikes in three provinces in Yemen.

Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV said US warplanes targeted multiple locations in the provinces of Al- Hudaydah, Bayda and Saada.

US President Donald Trump said last month that he ordered "decisive and powerful military action" against the Houthis and later threatened to "completely annihilate them."

The Houthis have targeted ships in the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has killed nearly 51,000 victims in a brutal onslaught.

The Houthi airstrike campaign started after the group threatened to restart targeting ships because of Israel's blocking aid from entering Gaza in early March after Tel Aviv broke a ceasefire signed in January with Hamas.









