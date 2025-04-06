LIVE BULLETS FOUND AT SOUTH KOREAS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Authorities launched an investigation after four live bullets were discovered at an international airport in South Korea, media reports said Sunday.

The bullets were found Tuesday in a garbage can at the second passenger terminal of Incheon International Airport in Seoul, Yonhap News reported.

The bullets are believed to be 5.56 millimeter-caliber rifle ammunition.

Police have checked CCTV footage near the scene, but have yet to identify who placed the bullets into the trash can.

"We plan to continue to investigate the incident while analyzing CCTV footage," an unnamed officer was quoted by Yonhap News.

A live bullet was found inside the hand luggage of a Korean Air flight attendant during baggage inspection at the airport last July.







