Myanmar earthquake: Death toll exceeds 2,700

The death toll from the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday has reached 2,719, the country's junta chief Min Aung Hlaing said on Tuesday.

In addition, over 4,521 people have been injured, and more than 440 remain missing, according to the Chinese broadcaster CGTN.

In response to the disaster, Myanmar had declared seven days of national mourning on Monday.

As time passes and hundreds of people remain unaccounted for, the number of fatalities is expected to rise.

In Thailand, which was also affected by the earthquake, authorities reported that 20 people were confirmed dead, while dozens remain missing.

Human Rights Watch issued a statement on Tuesday urging Myanmar's military junta to allow immediate and unrestricted access to humanitarian aid for earthquake survivors and to remove any restrictions hindering emergency relief efforts.

Myanmar also observed a one-minute silence on Tuesday to honor the victims of the earthquake.

Countries and organizations, including Russia, India, China, Thailand, the United Nations, and the UAE have sent specialist search and rescue teams, as well as humanitarian aid.

Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also spoke with Myanmar's junta leader on Tuesday and extended his condolences over the loss of lives, according to Pakistan's state-run news agency APP.

Sharif said that his country would dispatch approximately 70 tons of relief goods to Myanmar.

Some 700 Muslims were also reported dead on Monday in collapsed mosques due to the earthquake that occurred during prayer.





