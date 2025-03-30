WILDFIRE IN SOUTH KOREAS GYEONGSANG FULLY CONTAINED

A massive wildfire that swept through large swaths in South Korea's North and South Gyeongsang provinces has been fully contained after 10 days, authorities said Sunday.

The main fires were under control as of around midday on Sunday after they first broke out on March 21, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported, citing forestry officials.

About 48,000 hectares of woodland, equivalent to some 80% of the size of the capital Seoul, was scorched in the worst wildfire disaster ever in South Korea.

The Korea Forest Service earlier announced the wildfire had been fully brought under control on Friday before they reignited overnight Saturday.

Police plan to do a joint investigation next week in coordination with the National Institute of Forest Science, the National Forensic Service, and the fire authorities.

- SUSPECT BOOKED

The police have arrested a man suspected of starting the massive wildfire.

The 56-year-old man is accused of causing the fire while performing an ancestral rite at a family grave on a hill in Uiseong County in the North Gyeongsang province.

The fire spread rapidly to nearby areas for days due to gusty winds amid dry conditions, killing at least 30 across the North and South Gyeongsang provinces.

The wildfire also destroyed an estimated 4,000 structures, including the 1,300-year-old Gounsa Temple-a UNESCO World Heritage Site-along with homes, factories, and other structures.

The suspect, according to the police, has denied any involvement.



