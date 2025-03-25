'Out-of-control' wildfires in South Korea burn down 1,300-year-old temple

A helicopter drops water as they prepare for the possibility of a wildfire advancing towards Gounsa Temple in Uiseong on March 25, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Spreading, out-of-control wildfires in South Korea have destroyed a Buddhist temple some 1,300 years old in Uiseong County in the North Gyeongsang Province.

Gounsa Temple, built in the year 681 by the Buddhist monk Silla, was gutted. The temple's 9th-century Stone Seated Buddha was moved to safety in anticipation of the fire, reported Seoul-based Yonhap News.

As the wildfire spread north from Uiseong to Andong City, the capital of Gyeongsang, more UNESCO World Heritage sites are now at risk, including the Hahoe Folk Village, dating from the Joseon Dynasty, and Byeongsan Seowon, a local academy from the same period.

On Tuesday, Andong issued an evacuation order for all residents.

The wildfires also spread east to neighboring Cheongsong County, prompting further evacuations.

The Korea Forest Service on Tuesday raised the crisis alert level for Seoul from "caution" to "warning," while declaring a serious national state of emergency as the fires continued to spread.

Officials said the wildfires appear to be "getting out of control" due to unpredictable strong winds and extremely dry conditions.

Over 4,000 hectares burned overnight in Uiseong, bringing the total area affected to nearly 12,700 hectares as of early Tuesday morning.

Authorities announced plans to deploy 77 helicopters and 3,154 personnel to combat the fires as they extend into Andong.

The wildfires have killed at least four people so far, with all of the bodies discovered in Sancheong, a county of South Gyeongsang.

Hundreds of people have already been evacuated, with more evacuations expected.