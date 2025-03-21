North Korea tests new surface-to-air missile

North Korea has successfully tested its latest surface-to-air missile, state-run media reported Friday.

The test, conducted by the Missile Administration, aimed to evaluate the combat performance of the newly developed air defense system, which has now entered full-scale production, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Leader Kim Jong-un was present for the launch, though details regarding the missile's designation and test location were not disclosed.

State-released images showed the missile hitting a target over the sea and detonating midair.

North Korea previously tested its "Byolji-1-2" surface-to-air missile during joint US-South Korea military exercises in April 2024.





