Plane inbound to Hong Kong diverts when fire breaks out in cabin

A Hong Kong Airlines flight from the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou to Hong Kong was forced to divert on Thursday after a fire broke out on board the aircraft.

The fire broke out in one of the plane's overhead compartments, reported Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, citing the airline.

The plane landed in the city of Fuzhou, Fujian state, and the airline said they are helping those affected by the mishap.

"Hong Kong Airlines flight HX115 departing from Hangzhou to Hong Kong today, diverted and landed safely in Fuzhou Changle International Airport due to a fire in the overhead compartment, which was successfully extinguished," the airline said.

Travelers on the flight shared videos of the incident on social media, showing both the crew and fellow passengers putting out the fire.

It is believed that a portable charger caused the fire in the overhead compartments.