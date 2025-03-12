S. KOREA IMPOSES NO-FLY ZONE AHEAD OF IMPEACHED PRESIDENTS VERDICT

South Korea announced on Wednesday that all flights above the Constitutional Court will be banned in anticipation of the court's verdict on impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The no-fly zone will be in effect from midnight Wednesday until midnight next Wednesday, covering a 1-nautical-mile radius (1.85 kilometers) around the court, according to the Seoul-based Yonhap News, citing the Land Ministry.

The ban aims to prevent potential crimes and terrorism during the time the verdict is expected to be announced.

Only emergency responders will be allowed in the area, while other aircraft and drones will be banned.

The ministry also plans to extend the ban through March 31 from next Wednesday.

Yoon was released on Saturday from the detention center where he had been held since mid-January over his botched martial law attempt in December, after a Seoul court declared his detention invalid.

However, Yoon still has to stand trial on charges of leading an insurrection and is awaiting the verdict of the Constitutional Court on whether to uphold or dismiss his impeachment.