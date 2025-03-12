155 hostages freed, 27 suspected militants killed in Pakistan train siege

The relatives of passengers, gather outside Quetta Railway Station after Jaffar Express train attack in the Bolan area of Balochistan, on March 11, 2025 in Quetta, Pakistan. (AA Photo)

Pakistani security forces said 155 hostages were freed, while 27 suspected militants were killed during a security operation that continued on Wednesday to free passengers held hostage following an ambush on a train in the country's southwestern Balochistan province.

Militants loyal to the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed to have taken another 214 passengers hostage after attacking a train in a hilly area of the remote Bolan district of Balochistan on Tuesday.

Security forces said they have got 155 hostages, including women and children, freed, while an operation for the release of the remaining passengers is underway.

Unconfirmed reports said that at least 10 passengers, including the train driver, have been killed in the ambush.

There was no official word on casualties.

According to security sources, several militants wearing explosive-laden jackets have taken positions near the hostages, compelling the troops to remain "extra careful" in carrying out the operation.

The BLA and some other groups have long been involved in attacks on security forces and citizens from other provinces.

They have been fighting for the "liberation" of Balochistan, which they contend was forcibly incorporated into Pakistan following the end of British colonial rule in united India in 1947.