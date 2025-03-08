South Korea’s impeached president released from custody after prosecutors order his release

South Korean impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was released from custody on Saturday after prosecutors ordered his release following a court order.

On Friday, the Seoul Central District Court ruled in favor of Yoon's request to overturn his arrest, granting his release.

After being released, Yoon thanked the court's courage and determination in "correcting illegality," according to the Yonhap news agency.

Last month, Yoon filed a request with the Seoul Central District Court, pleading that his indictment over the short-lived martial law declaration was illegal.

Yoon was released 52 days after being detained and brought to the center on Jan. 15 in connection with his brief martial law decree on Dec. 3.

Yoon was first detained on Jan. 15 and formally arrested on Jan. 19 in a widening probe into the botched martial law decree, which he defended. He was indicted on Jan. 26.

Yoon is under criminal investigation for abuse of power and leading an insurrection.





