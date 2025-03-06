7 injured when S.Korean fighter jets drop bombs outside training range

Seven people were injured Thursday, including two seriously, when two South Korean military fighter jets accidentally dropped eight bombs outside their training range during a military exercise, officials said.

Authorities received a report at 10 am (0100GMT) indicating that a suspected shell landed on a road near a house in Pocheon, located 40 kilometers (24.8 miles) north of the capital Seoul, injuring seven and damaging seven buildings, Yonhap News reported.

Fire authorities reported that two individuals sustained serious injuries, with the majority of injuries being bone fractures. The injured individuals have been taken to hospitals for treatment.

Military officials said the KF-16 fighter jets involved in a live-fire exercise accidentally dropped four MK-82 bombs each outside the designated training range in Pocheon.

The Air Force announced that an investigation into the incident is underway, apologizing for the harm caused to civilians and assuring that compensation will be provided.

"We are sorry for the civilian damage from the abnormal (bomb) release accident and wish for the swift recovery of those injured," it said.

Earlier in the day, South Korea and the United States conducted a joint military exercise 25 km (15.5 mi) south of the inter-Korean border, deploying over 160 pieces of military equipment.





