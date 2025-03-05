5 troops, 13 civilians killed in terrorist attack in northwest Pakistan

At least five army troops and 13 civilians were killed after heavily-armed terrorists stormed a cantonment in northwest Pakistan, the military said on Wednesday.

A group of 16 militants attempted to enter the cantonment area in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday evening, and rammed two explosive-laden vehicles into the perimeter wall after being intercepted by security forces.

"Displaying unwavering courage and professional excellence, our valiant troops engaged the intruders with precision, eliminating all sixteen terrorists, including four suicide bombers," the military's media wing said in a statement.

In the exchange of fire, which continued until Wednesday morning, five soldiers were also killed.

Bannu, which sits near the restless North Waziristan tribal district, has long been a battleground between security forces and militants loyal to the Pakistani Taliban (TTP).

The TTP Hafiz Gulbahadur group claimed responsibility for the attack, according to local media.

Multiple suicide blasts also resulted in the partial collapse of the perimeter wall, causing damage to an adjacent mosque and a civilian residential building, leading to the killing of 13 civilians, and injuries to 32 others.

"Intelligence reports have unequivocally confirmed the physical involvement of Afghan nationals in this heinous act, with evidence also pointing to the fact that the attack was orchestrated and directed by Khwarij (militants) ring leaders operating from Afghanistan," the statement said.

Pakistan, it added, expects the interim Afghan government to uphold its responsibilities and "deny its soil for terrorist activities" against Islamabad.

The military warned that Pakistan reserves the right to take necessary measures in response to the threats emanating from across the border.

"The security forces of Pakistan remain steadfast in their resolve to eradicate terrorism in all its forms," the statement said.

Islamabad says militants based in Afghanistan carryout out terrorist attacks inside Pakistan, something Kabul has denied.





