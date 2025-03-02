Wildfire in northeast Japan continues to spread, with firefighting underway

Firefighters backed by air support were struggling to put out a raging wildfire in northeastern Japan that is continuing to spread, local media reported on Sunday.

The burned area has expanded to approximately 1,800 hectares due to the raging wildfire in Ofunato city of Iwate prefecture despite days of air and ground operations, the public broadcaster NHK reported.

The country's disaster management agency asked more fire departments across the country to join the battle against the fire.

Nearly 1,700 firefighters from around 450 departments across the country have already joined the effort to control the blaze, which has spread over five days since Wednesday, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

The fire has affected wide areas, intensifying in the northern and western areas of central Sanriku-cho Ryoiri, with an expansion of roughly 400 hectares from the previous morning.

An air-and-ground operation is underway to contain the fires, as smoke billowing from a forest is heading toward areas where houses are located.

Footage aired on NHK showed a Japanese Self-Defense Force helicopter dumping water over one of the multiple locations in the forested area of Ofunato to help contain the blazes.

Authorities have issued evacuation orders to 4,600 residents of 16 districts as more than 1,200 people have already taken shelter at facilities in the city.

A body believed to be that of a man was found on Thursday, while at least 84 buildings have been damaged due to the fire.

A full assessment of the destruction is expected to take time, as firefighting efforts continue.









