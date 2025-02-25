Bridge collapse kills 4, injures 6 others in South Korea

At least four people were killed and six others injured when a bridge collapsed in South Korea on Tuesday.

The bridge collapsed at an expressway construction site in Anseong, some 65 kilometers (40 miles) south of Seoul on a section of the route between the capital and the city of Sejong, Yonhap News reported.

At least 10 people were crushed under several slabs that had been placed on a pier before plummeting to the ground.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok also gave emergency instructions to deploy all available resources and personnel for the rescue operation.