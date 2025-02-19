Vietnam approves over $8B rail link project to connect with China

The Vietnamese parliament on Wednesday approved a railway project worth over $8 billion that will connect its northern port city to the Chinese border.

The project, which will connect the two countries, received overwhelming support from lawmakers, with 455 out of 459 voting in favor, according to Vietnam News.

The main route will be 391 kilometers (242 miles) long, with 28 kilometers (17 miles) of branch lines connecting Haiphong, the port city, to Lao Cai, a mountainous city bordering China's Yunnan province.

The project will cover nine localities, with the total cost estimated to be approximately $8.36 billion. The feasibility study will begin this year, and Vietnam aims to complete the project by 2030.