China says it 'effectively' dealt with passage of Canadian warship through Taiwan Strait

China said it deployed naval and air forces to track a Canadian frigate passing through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, state media reported.

The Chinese military monitored the warship's passage and "effectively" dealt with it, the Beijing-based Xinhua News Agency reported Monday, quoting Li Xi, a spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Li denounced the warship's transit as an act that deliberately stirred up trouble and undermined peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, the report said.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said it detected 24 Chinese aircraft conducting joint training with PLA vessels as the Canadian warship passed through the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwanese media reported that China's military radioed the Canadian frigate and warned it to change course.

The Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ottawa was the first Canadian naval vessel to transit the 180-kilometer (112-mile) Taiwan Strait this year.

Its came days after two US vessels -- a naval destroyer and survey ship -- transited the sensitive waterway.





