Japan seeks exemption from Trump tariffs

Japan has asked the US that it be exempted from President Donald Trump's plans to impose 25% steel and aluminum tariffs and reciprocal tariffs, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported on Sunday.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya made the request on Saturday during a brief exchange with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Iwaya also expressed his desire to hold security talks involving the two countries' foreign and defense ministers "at an early date."

The two top diplomats agreed that they will communicate closely to further strengthen Japanese-US economic ties, the news agency reported, citing a Foreign Ministry statement.

Trump has announced a string of tariff measures as part of his "America First" agenda.

Last week, he signed proclamations to impose 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, due to take effect on March 12.

The US is a major trading partner of Japan, which exports a variety of products such as cars and electronics.

Tokyo last year had an 8.64 trillion yen ($57 billion) trade surplus with Washington, according to Japanese government data.









