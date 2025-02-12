Philippines files sedition charges against impeached Vice President Sara Duterte

The Philippines on Wednesday charged impeached Vice President Sara Duterte with additional charges of incitement to sedition.

The case stems from remarks Duterte made in November when she claimed that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, and Speaker Martin Romualdez would be assassinated if she were killed, Rappler News reported.

Duterte dismissed the charges as "expected," saying she did not believe the National Bureau of Investigation would be "fair."

The sedition case is separate from her impeachment.

In recent weeks, thousands of Filipinos have protested against Duterte, who faces impeachment over allegations of "violating the constitution, betrayal of public trust, graft and corruption, and other high crimes." She has said she has no plans to resign.

Marcos and Duterte ran as allies in the 2022 elections, securing a six-year term together.

However, their alliance has fractured in recent months. Duterte resigned last June from Marcos' Cabinet, where she served as education secretary.

Her impeachment trial is set to begin in July.





