Malaysian prime minister thanks Turkish President Erdoğan for visiting his country

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday shared a message on his social media account, thanking Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for visiting his country.

"This evening, I joined Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Malaysia-Türkiye Business Forum in conjunction with his two-day official visit," Ibrahim said on Instagram.

Ibrahim noted that in his speech at the forum, he stressed "the urgent need for enhanced trade cooperation" between the two nations.

"Considering that this business forum is the last program in Erdoğan's visit, I expressed my appreciation for his and the delegation's presence," he noted.

Ibrahim underlined that the relationship that has been established during this official visit "will have a broad impact on cooperation in the future."

Anwar concluded his message in Turkish, saying, "Teşekkür ederim, görüşmek üzere" (Thank you, see you soon).