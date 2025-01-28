At least 22 killed, dozens injured in bombing by junta in central Myanmar

At least 22 people were killed and dozens of others injured in a bombing by junta forces in central Myanmar, according to local media.

Junta forces carried out airstrikes targeting a school and hospital buildings in a rebel-controlled area in the village of Singut in Mandalay Region's Myingyan Township, Myanmar Now reported on Monday.

At least 12 rebels were killed in the airstrike while civilians, including children and health workers, also lost their lives in a bombing that took place over the weekend.

A local defense team member said that two bombs were dropped on a school building that was being used by rebels as a base.

Last week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the junta regime and rebels signed a ceasefire deal that took effect on Jan. 18.

The ceasefire was signed by the junta and Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army during their seventh round of peace talks in Kunming, the capital of southern Yunnan province in China.

According to Assistance Association for Political Prisoners reports, at least 6,106 civilians have been killed by security forces, though this does not include casualties from ongoing fighting, since the February 2021 coup launched by Myanmar's military, known as the Tatmadaw.