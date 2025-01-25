SOUTH KOREAN PROSECUTORS MAKE ANOTHER REQUEST FOR EXTENSION OF PRESIDENT YOONS DETENTION

South Korean prosecutors made another request Saturday to extend impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's detention, according to media reports.

The new request was made after a court in Seoul refused to extend Yoon's detention on Friday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Prosecutors requested the court extend the detention until Feb. 6 as they need supplementary investigations.

Yoon was arrested Sunday, and by law, a suspect can be held under arrest for up to 10 days, with a possible extension of another 10 days.

The new reuest came after the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials handed the martial law probe case Thursday to the prosecution.

Yoon is being investigated for allegations he was the mastermind behind the Dec. 3 martial law declaration. He is also accused of abusing his power by sending troops to the National Assembly to stop lawmakers from voting down the decree. Until now, he has refused to attend questioning by prosecutors, as well as the anti-graft body.

The president was impeached by parliament Dec. 14 and remains suspended from duties pending a review by the Constitutional Court.

