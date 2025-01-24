South Korean prosecutors seek extension in arrest of impeached president

South Korean prosecutors Friday sought an extension in the arrest of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.

A special team of prosecutors filed a request with the Seoul Central District Court to extend Yoon's detention until Feb. 6, Yonhap News reported.

The move came a day after the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials handed the martial law probe case over to the prosecution, which has a mandate to indict an accused.

Yoon became the first sitting South Korean president to be formally arrested last Sunday. Earlier, he was taken into detention last week on Wednesday.

The 63-year-old leader is expected to be interrogated by the prosecutors if the court grants the request.

He is likely to be indicted in the case as the president shocked the nation on Dec. 3, 2024 with his martial law decree.

Until now, Yoon has refused to attend questioning by the prosecutors, as well as the anti-graft body. He only attended trial by the Constitutional Court twice.

The president was impeached by parliament on Dec. 14, 2024, and remains suspended from duties pending a trial by the top court which is set to decide his fate.

If the impeachment is held, the presidential elections must be held within two months from that date.

In a reverse case, Yoon will be reinstated to the presidential office.





