China launches new satellite for communication technology

China has launched a new test satellite for communication technology into space, its sixth such launch this year, according to the state-run media.

Beijing launched the satellite from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan late Thursday, Xinhua News reported.

A Long March-3B rocket launched the satellite, and it successfully entered its planned orbit.

According to Chinese officials, the satellite will be used for satellite communications, radio and television broadcasting, and data transmission services.

This was the 558th launch of the Long March carrier rockets.

China's first launch this year took place on Jan. 7, when the Shijian-25 test satellite was launched into space by a Long March-3B rocket.

On Thursday, China also sent 18 other satellites into space.



