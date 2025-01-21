26 injured as 6.4 magnitude quake hits Taiwan

This image from a video, shows debris from a collapsed house in Tainan, Taiwan Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, after an earthquake. (AP Photo)

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake and multiple aftershocks early Tuesday resulted in at least 26 injuries, with several houses collapsed in Taiwan's southern regions, local media reported.

According to Focus Taiwan, 26 people were hospitalized, while 50 people remain isolated in their village due to landslides and road collapses.

The earthquake's epicenter was located in Xixing Village of Chiayi County's Dapu District. Some residents were reported to still be trapped in collapsed homes.

Authorities responded by closing schools and offices in affected areas.

The National Fire Agency reported rescuing eight people from buildings in Tainan and Chiayi City.

The quake struck southern Taiwan at 12:17 a.m. (1617GMT Monday), with tremors lasting over 10 seconds. Several aftershocks followed.

The epicenter, located 37.9 kilometers (23.5 miles) southeast of Chiayi County Hall at a depth of 9.7 kilometers, was measured at 6.2 on the Richter scale by the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The intensity of the quake reached 6 on Taiwan's 7-tier scale in Chiayi County, while Tainan and Kaohsiung cities recorded 5.

Tremors were also felt in several Chinese cities, including Quanzhou, Xiamen, Fuzhou, and others, according to the Global Times.





















