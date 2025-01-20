Police raid South Korean presidential office to secure martial law-related documents

South Korean police raided the presidential office Monday to secure documents related to President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law in December, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Earlier, South Korean authorities said the impeached president was moved to a solitary cell at the Seoul Detention Center after his formal arrest.

Yoon was transferred to the 12-square-meter cell at the detention center in Uiwang, south of Seoul, on Sunday after the Seoul Western District Court issued a warrant for his formal arrest, the agency cited Shin Yong-hae, commissioner general of the Korea Correctional Service, as saying.

Yoon's cell, which is known to usually hold five or six people, is similar in size to those where past presidents have been detained, Shin told lawmakers.

President Yoon is the country's first sitting president to be formally arrested after a Seoul court issued a warrant Sunday to detain him for an extended period over his botched martial law bid last month.



