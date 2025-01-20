China reiterates call for 'full' implementation of Gaza ceasefire

China on Monday reiterated its call for "full and consistent" implementation of a truce in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza to achieve a permanent ceasefire, state media reported.

"China welcomes the deal and hopes it will be implemented fully and consistently, realizing a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. China will work with the international community and continue to make efforts for peace and stability in the Middle East," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.

The Gaza ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas took effect Sunday at 11.15 a.m. local time (0915GMT).

Nearly 47,000 people have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 110,700 injured in Israel's genocidal war on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli war has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

On Saturday, China's Middle East envoy Zhai Jun met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah to discuss a wide range of issues, including the Gaza ceasefire and China-Palestine relations.