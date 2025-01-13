Japanese premier raises US Steel deal in trilateral call with Biden, Filipino leader

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Monday raised the issue of blocking the $14 billion acquisition of US Steel during a trilateral virtual call with US President Joe Biden and the Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Ishiba stressed that the "investment-friendly environment" was critical for allies to ensure economic security.

He asked Biden to address Tokyo's concerns, Japan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The outgoing US president blocked on "national security grounds" the deal with the Japanese giant Nippon Steel early this month, with Ishiba warning of repercussions on the bilateral trade between the two sides.

Nippon said it will sue the US government.

Biden held his last call for nearly 25 minutes with the Japanese and Filipino leaders as the US president nears to close his four-year term on Jan. 20 when President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House.

The call aimed to "advance our continuing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific," read a statement by the White House after Biden held the video call with Ishiba and Marcos.

During the call, the trio discussed trilateral maritime security and economic cooperation, as well as China's "dangerous and unlawful behavior in the South China Sea," said the White House.

Last year in April, Biden hosted Marcos and Ishiba's predecessor for a historic trilateral summit, and the US presses ahead with its strategy to contain China in the Asia-Pacific region.

As Trump takes office next week, Marcos told the meeting: "I am confident that our three countries will continue to work together closely to sustain the gains that we have made in enhancing and deepening our ties."

Washington under Biden administration had closed ranks with Japan, the Philippines as well as South Korea, in wider effort to counter China's expanding influence in the region.



