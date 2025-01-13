INDIAS LARGEST HINDU GATHERING KICKS OFF WITH AI-AIDED SECURITY

Vast crowds of pilgrims in India took a holy dip seeking spiritual liberation, as Maha Kumbh Mela, the Hindu festival being touted as the world's largest religious congregation, kicked off on Monday in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Artificial Intelligence-induced security cameras were installed for full-proof arrangements to ensure the safety of visitors.

The Maha Kumbh, which is deeply embedded in Hindu mythology, takes place every 12 years on the riverbanks in the city of Prayagraj. This year it is being held from Jan. 13 to Feb. 26.

Prayagraj, formerly Allahabad, is considered particularly holy to Hindus as it is home to Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers.

Officials said on the first day millions of pilgrims took a dip seeking to purify themselves from sins and attain spiritual liberation. Vaibhav Krishna, a senior police official in Uttar Pradesh, said around 5 million people bathed in sacred waters on Monday morning, and all arrangements for the festival have been taken care of.

Not only pilgrims from different Indian states, officials say over 1.5 million foreign tourists are also expected to attend the gathering.

The Indian government earlier this month said as the event promises to be the world's largest gathering, with over 400 million devotees expected to attend, security measures have been strengthened to ensure a smooth event.

Apart from AI and drone surveillance to monitor the vast Maha Kumbh area, an official statement said for the first time ever underwater drones will provide round the clock surveillance beneath the rivers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Maha Kumbh has commenced, bringing together countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion and culture. "The Maha Kumbh embodies India's timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony," he wrote on X.





