CHINAS PRESIDENT XI HOSTS GRENADIAN PREMIER MITCHELL IN BEIJING

China's President Xi Jinping on Monday met the visiting Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell in Beijing, an official statement said.

Mitchell offered his condolences over the Jan. 7 earthquake in southern Tibet region, which killed at least 126 people, injured many more and displaced thousands of people.

Xi said the rescue operations were completed and the reconstruction and resettlement work in Tibet was a priority for Beijing.

The Chinese government "is confident and capable of achieving victory in earthquake relief," Xi told the visiting Caribbean leader.

Xi said the ties between China and Grenada have "progressed steadily, with both sides respecting each other on equal terms, strengthening political trust, achieving significant outcomes in practical cooperation across various areas, and fostering deeper ties between the two nations."

He added China was "eager to collaborate with Grenada to align their development strategies and achieve more tangible results in bilateral cooperation, ultimately benefiting both peoples."



