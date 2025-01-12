15 killed, 67 injured in explosions at gas stations in southern Yemen

At least 15 people were killed and 67 others injured on Sunday in a series of explosions that struck four gas stations in Yemen's southern Al-Bayda province, according to the Health Ministry under the internationally unrecognized Houthi-led government.

As many as 40 others are in critical condition, the ministry said in a statement.

Late Saturday, the Interior Ministry's media platform said the explosions occurred in the Nassefa area of Al-Zahir district.

Houthi government spokesperson Hashem Sharafuddin said security forces are actively investigating the incident, though no further details were provided.

The presence of numerous gas stations in residential areas across Yemen has led to repeated accidents.

Yemen remains deeply affected by a prolonged civil war that has devastated its infrastructure and left millions suffering from a humanitarian crises.









