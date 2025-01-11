Japan to provide patrol boats to Indonesia for maritime security

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Saturday said his country will provide high-speed patrol boats to Indonesia for its maritime security.

The agreement came during Ishiba's meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Bogor, south of Jakarta.

"Japan wants to cooperate as much as possible" in areas including the improvement of defense capabilities and energy security," Kyodo news quoted Ishiba as saying.

The two patrol boats are expected to supplied as part of Japan's defense assistance program intended to bolster security ties with "like-minded nations."

Prabowo, for his part, welcomed the visiting Japanese leader and said his country is committed to intensifying relations and collaboration across various sectors, according to state news agency Antara.

"We are open if Japan wishes to participate in Indonesia's economic development going forward," Prabowo said.

The president expressed his gratitude for Japan's contribution and support in development programs in various fields in Indonesia, and expressed hope that initiatives will continue.

Ishiba, who took charge in October, is on the final leg of a trip that also took him to Malaysia.