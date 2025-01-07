Taiwan holds live military drills amid Chinese aircraft activity

The Taiwanese military on Tuesday conducted a live combat drill at Hukou Camp, a county in the northwest in response to the detection of increased Chinese military activity near Taiwan.

According to the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense, the drill was part of the annual media event to demonstrate the army's readiness against any threat.

"F-CK-1 fighters demonstrated scramble drills, highlighting their commitment to defending our airspace," said the ministry on X.

The military displayed its combat power with armored units backed by army aviation and special forces, highlighting its ability to counter any threat, it said.

Earlier, the ministry claimed that China flew at least 15 military aircraft around the island on Tuesday.

"15 PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 14 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ," the ministry said, referring to the self-declared air defense identification zone that the two militaries across the Taiwan Strait avoid crossing.

It added that Taiwan's armed forces have monitored the situation and employed aircraft, navy vessels, and coastal missile systems in response to the detected activities.

China views Taiwan as a "breakaway province" despite Taipei having governed itself since 1949. Beijing has vowed to reunify the island, including by force if necessary.



















