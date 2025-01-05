Yemen’s Houthis claim missile attack on power plant in northern Israel

Yemen's Houthi group said Sunday that it targeted a power plant in Haifa in northern Israel amid escalation over Tel Aviv's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Military spokesman Yahya Saree said a hypersonic ballistic missile was fired at the Orot Rabin power station in southern Haifa.

He said that the missile hit its target, without providing any details.

The spokesman vowed to continue attacks against Israeli targets until Israel halts its offensive on Gaza and ends its blockade on the enclave.

The Israeli army, for its part, confirmed that its air defense intercepted a missile from Yemen before entering Israeli airspace.

The Houthis have targeted Israeli cargo ships or those associated with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea with missiles and drones in a show of support with the Gaza Strip, where over 45,700 people have been killed in Israel's genocidal war since Oct. 7, 2023.









