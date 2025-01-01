South Caucasus should be region of peace, cooperation: Azerbaijani president

The South Caucasus should be a region of peace, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said late Tuesday in an address to the nation, pointing to the threat from recent actions by Armenia.

"The South Caucasus should be a region of peace, harmony and cooperation. Armenia's large-scale and rapid militarization could destroy the possibility of peace. I must also note that Azerbaijan will not remain a mere spectator in this matter," he said.

Aliyev delivered the address minutes before midnight, wishing the people well for both the New Year and the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis.

Warning that Armenia's large-scale armament is a "new threat" to the region, he said "there is no logical explanation for this."

"Armenia's policy of occupation has failed. Their military defeat in 2020 should have shown them the right path. We were trying to do this and are continuing our efforts to this day," he added.

"In both my official statements and our discussions with the Armenian side, I have repeatedly warned them not to go down this dangerous road," said Aliyev.

"No military power in this region can compete with us. It's not too late. They should turn away from this dangerous path."

Aliyev pointed out that while bloody conflicts are continuing in different parts of the world, Azerbaijan continues to live in peace, tranquility, security and stability.

He noted that Azerbaijan, with its growing military strength and economy, is now a stable and secure country.

-CELEBRATIONS IN AZERBAIJAN

Thousands of Azerbaijanis gathered at the national park on the Caspian Sea coast, celebrating the arrival of the new year with fireworks lighting up the sky of the capital Baku.

The public also celebrated the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis on Dec. 31, which is an important national occasion.

However, the concert programs planned for Baku were canceled due to an incident on Dec. 25, when a plane that had been en route from Russia crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan after coming under fire in Russian airspace.









