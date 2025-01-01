S. KOREAS IMPEACHED PRESIDENT VOWS TO FIGHT TO THE VERY END: STATEMENT

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed in a statement Wednesday to fight "to the very end" alongside supporters camping outside his residence, after investigators said they would soon execute an arrest warrant.

"The Republic of Korea is currently in danger due to internal and external forces threatening its sovereignty and the activities of anti-state elements. I vow to fight alongside you to the very end to protect this nation," he said in a statement handed out to protesters, his lawyer confirmed to AFP.







