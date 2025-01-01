Azerbaijan summons Iran’s charge d’affaires over insult to country, president

Azerbaijan on Wednesday summoned Iran's charge d'affaires over insults against the country and President Ilham Aliyev.

A statement by the Foreign Ministry said it summoned Seyed Jafar Aghaei and "strongly protested" the insults made during an event in the city of Ardabil late last month.

It said the event was broadcast live on Iranian television and attended by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's representative in the northwestern Ardabil province.

The Azerbaijani side expressed its dissatisfaction regarding the "serious incitement of anti-Azerbaijani sentiment among the population in Iran in recent times."

The Iranian side also conveyed that "anti-Azerbaijani propaganda" in the country "does not correspond to the spirit of bilateral relations," as well as the goals and tasks set for both countries.

"It was noted that such actions aim to create hatred and hostility instead of preserving and deepening bilateral interstate and people-to-people relations. An end to such provocations against our country has been demanded," the ministry said.











