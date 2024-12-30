News Asia Three foreign tourists dead in Bangkok hotel fire

Three foreign tourists dead in Bangkok hotel fire

Anadolu Agency ASIA Published December 30,2024 Subscribe

Forensic police officers inspect the scene of a blaze at The Ember Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, 29 December 2024. (EPA Photo)

At least three foreign tourists lost their lives in a hotel fire near Bangkok's renowned Khaosan Road, authorities said on Monday.

The victims' nationalities have not yet been confirmed.



Seven other tourists, including two Germans, were injured, primarily due to smoke inhalation, according to the newspaper Khaosod, citing police sources.



The fire broke out on Sunday evening on the fifth floor of the six-storey Ember Hotel, where approximately 75 guests were staying at the time, according to the report. Dozens of guests sought refuge on the building's roof and were rescued by emergency services using extension ladders.



Firefighters managed to contain the blaze after roughly an hour. Investigators began collecting witness statements on Monday to determine the cause of the fire.



The Ember Hotel is only a few minutes away from Khaosan Road. The bustling street in the historic Banglamphu district is famed for its hotels and clubs and its lively New Year celebrations.































