Climate change raises winter temperatures in Japan

Japan's highest peak, Mount Fuji, is seen in silhouette over Tokyo Metropolitan Government building and other Shinjuku skyscrapers during the sunset in Tokyo, Japan November 27, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

Climate change is already impacting Japan, leading to an increase in winter day temperatures.

A report by US-based research group Climate Central, released this month, showed that the average daytime temperature in Fuji, a city near Mt. Fuji in eastern Shizuoka province, has risen above freezing.

Fuji recorded the highest number of days with rising temperatures among 57 Japanese cities.

The analysis of daily minimum temperatures during the winter months — December, January, and February — revealed that Japan experienced at least eight additional days above freezing annually between 2014 and 2023, primarily due to human-caused warming.

Japan's temperatures have been steadily increasing in recent years, with the five hottest years occurring between 2019 and 2023, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The long-term trend shows an average rise of 1.35°C per century.

The report attributes this warming mainly to the burning of oil, coal, and methane gas in Japan.

"Losing winter's chill affects snowfall, winter sports, water supplies, spring allergies, crops," the report emphasized.