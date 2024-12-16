Chinese military releases 'target list' in case of attack: Report

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has released a "list of targets" in case of a potential attack involving the US, a report claimed on Monday.

The PLA's electronic warfare unit has released the list targeting the presumed US aircraft carrier strike groups.

It was revealed in the latest issue of Defence Industry Conversion in China, a magazine supervised by the State Administration of Science, Technology, and Industry for National Defence, according to the daily South China Morning Post.

In a potential conflict, the magazine precisely labeled US military radars, sensors, and communication systems, are to be targeted by China's electronic warfare weapons, according to a researcher involved in the project.

"This information can provide references for the development of electronic countermeasures technology and related equipment in China's future naval battlefields," wrote Mo Jiaqian, an electronic countermeasures expert in the PLA.

The report explored the US Navy's Cooperative Engagement Capability system, a critical component of the aircraft carrier fleet's air defense and early warning network, which enables the fleet to share air defense resources and launch missiles to intercept threats detected by other ships' sensors.



